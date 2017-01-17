Derek todo workout na para sa mga bagong proyekto ngayong 2017 By Jun Nardo Bandera

TAPOS na ang “tamad” days ni Derek Ramsay. Panay na ang workout niya ngayon na pinu-post niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Puhunan nga naman ni Derek ang kanyang katawan sa projects na kanyang ginagawa. Ang magandang porma ng katawan ang isa sa puhunan niya bilang artista at model. Caption ni Derek habang nagwu-work out, “Workout done for today! Finally, the laziness that I developed over the holidays is out of my system. Keep working hard guys.” Habang hindi pa nagri-resume sa shooting ng sinimulang movie, gumawa ng TV commercial si Derek. Casting coup ito dahil sila ni Piolo Pascual ang magkasama sa TVC, huh!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.