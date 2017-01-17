Heart, Chiz nag-honeymoon uli sa Amanpulo, makabuo na kaya ng baby? By Jun Nardo Bandera

BIYAHERO’T biyahera talaga ang mag-asawang Sen. Chiz Escudero at Heart Evangelista. Just recently, sa karagatan ng Amampulo Resort nagtampisaw sa kaligayahan ang dalawa. Sa tuwing biyahe nila sa beach gaya ng fave nilang Balesin Island, doon talaga naglaladlad ng kaseksihan si Heart. ‘Yun nga lang, for Sen. Chiz’ eyes lang ang alindog ng katawan ng Kapuso actress. May pictures naman siyang naka-two piece pero malayo madalas ang kuha sa kanya. Naku, kung hindi pa naman makabuo ng baby sina Sen. Chiz at Heart sa madalas nilang pabibiyahe, ewan na lang namin kung sino sa kanila ang may problema, huh!

