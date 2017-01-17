Celebrity Bluff ni Uge ibabalik na, Edu bagong Master Bluffer

AND good news naman para sa mga Kapuso viewers na nagre-request sa mga bossing ng GMA na ibalik na ang favorite nilang comedy game show na Celebrity Bluff ni Eugene Domingo. Yes, muli na itong mapapanood sa first quarter ng 2017 with Uge pa rin of course.

Pero bukod kay Eugene, mas lalong gagawin riot ang programa dahil makakasama na rin dito ang award-winning TV host-actor na si Edu Manzano bilang Master Bluffer. But wait there’s more!

Mapapanood na ang Celebrity Bluff araw-araw kaya extended ang kasiyahan, katatawanan at kaalaman.