Death penalty pasado sa Kamara bago ang SONA ni Duterte

Aaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes ang panukala na ibalik ang death penalty sa bansa bago ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon kay Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman ng House committee on justice, aaprubahan nila sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang death penalty bill bago matapos ang First Regular Session sa Hunyo 3.

“This is on top of our priority because the priority was given by no less than the President on the matter,” ani Umali. “We intend to pass, to fully cover this before we close the first regular session.”

Sa Hulyo 24 ang ikalawang SONA ni Duterte.

Posibleng ngayong linggo ay simulan na sa plenaryo ng Kamara ang pagtalakay sa panukala.

“In so far as we’re concerned, if this is what it takes for the House of Representatives to pass this, we’ll do it, regardless of what action the Senate will take on the pending bills,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Sa inaprubahang panukala ng Justice committee, maaaring gamitin ang lethal injection, firing squad at bigti.