Death penalty pasado sa Kamara bago ang SONA ni Duterte
6:40 pm | Monday, January 16th, 2017
Aaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes ang panukala na ibalik ang death penalty sa bansa bago ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Duterte.
Ayon kay Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman ng House committee on justice, aaprubahan nila sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang death penalty bill bago matapos ang First Regular Session sa Hunyo 3.
“This is on top of our priority because the priority was given by no less than the President on the matter,” ani Umali. “We intend to pass, to fully cover this before we close the first regular session.”
Sa Hulyo 24 ang ikalawang SONA ni Duterte.
Posibleng ngayong linggo ay simulan na sa plenaryo ng Kamara ang pagtalakay sa panukala.
“In so far as we’re concerned, if this is what it takes for the House of Representatives to pass this, we’ll do it, regardless of what action the Senate will take on the pending bills,” dagdag pa ng solon.
Sa inaprubahang panukala ng Justice committee, maaaring gamitin ang lethal injection, firing squad at bigti.
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94