Pimentel: Mga senador hati sa pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan

SINABI ng Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na hati ang mga senador sa pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan. Idinagdag ni Pimentel na mismong siya ay tutol sa panukalang batas, bagamat hindi niya isinasara ang kanyang isip para maipakita ang suporta para kay Pangulong Duterte.

“Hati-hati,” sabi ni Pimentel, kaugnay ng posisyon ng mga senador.

Prayoridad naman sa Kamara ang panukalang batas na nagbabalik sa parusang kamatayan.

“And ang kinaganda dito sa Senado, sa iba, it’s non-negotiable. Hindi pwedeng ipakiusap yung kanilang stand against the death penalty,” ayon pa kay Pimentel.

Nauna nang napaulat na target ng Kamara na ipasa ang panukalang batas bago matapos ang sesyon ng Kongreso sa Hunyo.

“We have 41 session days. I think that’s good enough time for us to discuss the death penalty and also come up with a decision by June. I think that’s a realistic timetable,” sabi pa ni Pimentel.

Sinabi pa ni Pimentel na sinimulan na ng Senate committee on justice na pinamumunuan ni Sen. Richard Gordon ang pagtalakay sa iba’t ibang panukalang batas kaugnay ng pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan.

