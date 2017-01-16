Signal ng cellphone tatanggalin sa ilang bahagi ng Lapu-Lapu para sa Miss U Inquirer

MAWAWALAN ng signal ang mga cellphone sa ilang bahagi ng Lapu-Lapu City sa Mactan Island, Cebu bukas at sa Miyerkules para sa Miss Universe swimwear competition. Inaprubahan ng National Telecommunications Commission ang kahilingan ng Police Regional Office sa Central Visayas (PRO-7) na patayin muna ang signal sa Lapu-Lapu sa loob ng ilang oras mula Enero 17 at Enero 18. “The same security arrangements we used during the Sinulog will be used for the Ms Universe event,” sabi ni Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 director. Idinagdag ni Taliño na sisimulan na tanggalin ang signal sa Lapu-Lapu City ganap na alas-4 ng umaga hanggang sa matapos ang pagtatanghal ng Miss Universe.

