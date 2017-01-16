Construction site pinasabugan; 1 patay, 6 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Isang lalaki ang nasawi habang anim pa ang nasugatan nang pasabugan umano ng granada ng di pa kilalang salarin ang isang construction site sa San Pedro, Laguna Lunes ng umaga. Nakilala lang ang nasawi sa tawag na Jeffrey “Monay,” habang sugatan sina Mark Angel Aambat, 27; Kim Alex Cabudol, 21; John Caballes, 21; Jester Lustria, 18; Romcard Esto, 22; at Erick Joson. Naganap ang pagsabog dakong alas-9 sa construction site sa Sitio South Ridge, Brgy. San Antonio. Nagbababa ng mga materyal panggawa ng pader ang ilang construction worker habang ang iba’y naghuhukay nang masabugan, sabi ni Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, tagapagsalita ng Calabarzon regional police. Di pa aniya mabatid ang sanhi ng pagsabog, pero sa ulat ng lokal na pulisya, sinasabi na ang mga construction worker ay tinamaan ng mga shrapnel. Dinala na ang mga sugatan sa ospital para malunasan. Nagpadala naman ang pulisya ng explosives experts para matiyak ang pinanggalingan ng pagsabog.

