Mosyon ni Binay ibinasura

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan Third Division ang mosyon ni dating Makati Mayor Elenita Binay na mag-inhibit sa kanyang kasong graft at malversation si Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang.

Hindi rin pinagbigyan ng korte ang mosyon ni Binay na muling i-raffle ang kanyang kaso na hawak ng Third Division dahil tama umano na pagsama-samahin ang mga ito.

“[T]he Supreme Court has said that bias and prejudice, to be considered valid reasons for the voluntary inhibition of judges, must be proved with clear and convincing evidence,” saad ng korte.

Si Binay, misis ni Vice President Jejomar Binay, ay nahaharap sa kasong graft at malversation kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng P36.43 milyong hospital bed at P8.83 milyong halaga ng medical equipment para sa Ospital ng Maynila noong 2001.

Nais ni Binay na umalis si Tang sa pagdinig ng kanyang kaso dahil nagpakita umano ito ng bias laban sa kanya.

