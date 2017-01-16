Tax sa pagpapaganda, inurong na
3:03 pm | Monday, January 16th, 2017
Iniurong na ni Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe ang panukala niya na taasan ng buwis ang pagpapaganda.
Ayon kay Batocabe wala siyang masamang intensyon sa pagpapataw ng mas mataas na buwis sa pagpapaganda at ang layunin lamang nito ay makadagdag ng kita sa gobyerno ng hindi itinataas ang buwis sa produktong petrolyo.
“In light of the intense controversy generated by our proposal to provide an alternative to the excise tax on petroleum and the recent statement of Sec. Ben Diokno that the government has enough funds for now, we deemed it prudent not to push for the so-called vanity tax,” ani Batocabe.
Sinabi ni Batocabe na sa pag-aaral ay lumalabas na mayroong mga sektor na maaapektuhan ng kanyang panukala kabilang ang mga saleslady.
“But then, we do realize from the sentiments that taxing beauty products would also adversely affect certain sectors, which according to some, would also deprive them of their basic happiness. Hence, this decision.”
Maaari umanong maghanap ng ibang paraan upang tumaas ang koleksyon ng gobyerno gaya ng pagtiyak na naibibigay sa gobyerno ang nasingil na Value Added Tax.
“As a matter of fact, there are reports that VAT collection efficiency is way below 50 percent,” dagdag pa ng solon. “We hope that the strong sentiment generated against taxing beauty products and services will transform into encouragement for our people to urge the BIR and the Bureau of Customs to collect taxes more effectively and efficiently in the oil and beauty industries.”
