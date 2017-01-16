Palasyo sinisi ang mga bagyo sa pagtaas ng mga Pinoy na mahirap

SINISI ng Palasyo ang 2 porsiyentong pagtaas ng mga Pinoy na nagsabing sila ay mahirap sa pagtama ng bagyo sa bansa bago matapos ang nakaraang taon matapos umakyat sa 44 porsiyento ang nagsabi na sila ay mahirap kumpara sa 42 porsiyento sa ikatlong bahagi ng 2016.

Sa isang pahayag, partikular na binanggit ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang magkasunod na pagtama ng bagyong Karen at bagyong Lawin sa Pilipinas.

“On the two-point increase in self-rated poverty nationwide, we take note the survey finding that self-rated poverty rose in Balance Luzon. We thus factor in stronger-than-usual typhoons that hit Luzon towards the latter part of the year which may have affected the perception of our respondents,” sabi ni Andanar.

Idinagdag ni Andanar na libo-libong ektarya ng sakahan ang nasira sa Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Bicol dahil sa bagyong Karen.

Samantalang maraming bahay at tanim ang sinira ng bagyong bagyong Lawin at libo-libong ang lumikas sa hilagang bahagi ng Luzon, ayon kay Andanar.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni Andanar na sa buong taon bumaba ang self-rated povert noong 2016 kumpara noong 2015.

“Change has indeed come, and it is being felt by our people. For two consecutive quarters, Filipino families who considered themselves mahirap/poor reached new record low. In September 2016– or during the third month of the new administration — it was 42% and in December 2016, it was 44%. These surpassed the previous record of 47% in 1987,” giit ni Andanar.

Sinabi pa ni Andanar na patuloy ang pagtulong ng Department of Agriculture (DA) sa mga apektadong ng pananalasa ng mga bagyo.