Mahirap na Pinoy tumaas pero…

Tumaas ang bilang ng mga Pilipino na nagsasabi na sila ay mahirap sa fourth quarter survey ng Social Weather Station.

Pero kung ang average annual self-rated poor ang pagbabatayan, noong 2016 ang may pinakakonting Pilipino na nagsabi na sila ay mahirap mula noong 1983.

Ayon sa huling survey noong 2016, 44 porsyento ang nagsabi na sila ay mahirap mas mataas sa 42 porsyento na naitala noong Setyembre.

Pinakamarami ang nagsabi na sila ay mahirap sa Visayas (56 porsyento), Mindanao (47 porsyento), iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (42) at National Capital Region (31).

Upang hindi na masabi na sila ay mahirap, sinabi ng mga taga-NCR na dapat ay gumastos sila ng P18,000 kada buwan sa kanilang mga pangangailangan, at tig-P10,000 naman sa iba pang bahagi ng bansa.

Para sa taong 2016, 44 porsyento ang average annual self-rated poor, mas mababa ito sa 50 porsyento noong 2015, 54 porsyento noong 2014, at 52 porsyento noong 2012 at 2013.

Tumaas din ang nagsabi na ang kanilang pagkain ay pangmahirap. Naitala ito sa 34 porsyento, mas mataas sa 30 porsyento noong Setyembre.

Ang pinakahuling survey ay ginawa mula Disyembre 3-6 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

