P126M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P126 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 22-52-43-54-04-18 sa bola noong Linggo.

Umabot sa P121.7 milyon ang jackpot prize sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P160,000 ang pitong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,280 naman ang tinamaan ng 393 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 9,077 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Biyernes at Linggo.

