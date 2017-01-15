Duterte nakipagpulong sa bagong US Ambassador Bandera

NAKIPAGPULONG si Pangulong Duterte kay bagong US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim sa Panacan, Davao City. Sinabi ng Palasyo na posibleng imbitahan ni Kim si Duterte para dumalo sa inagurasyon ni US President Donald Trump sa Enero 20. Ito’y sa kabila ng pahayag ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na walang balak pumunta si Andanar sa inagurasyon ni Trump. Matatandaang inaway noon ni Duterte ang pinalitan ni Kim na si dating US ambassor to the Philippines Philip Goldberg kung saan tinawag niya ang huli na “gay.” Kasabay nito, inilunsad ni Duterte ang nakatakdang pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) summit kung saan nanawagan ang pangulo sa pakikiisa ng lahat para matiyak ang tagumpay nito. “In this journey, I call on all Filipinos to take an active and constructive part during the Philippines’ Chairmanship of ASEAN. Now, more than ever, it is our spirit of bayanihan”that has helped define us as a responsible leader of our region during this crucial time,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati matapos ang paglulunsad ng Asean summit sa Davao City.

