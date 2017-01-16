Bahay ni kilalalang aktor nakakadiri, napakarumi ng kwarto at CR By Cristy Fermin Bandera

NAGKAYAYAAN ang magkakatropang lalaking personalidad sa condo unit ng isa nilang kasamahan. Du’n na lang daw sila magpapalipas ng oras kesa naman sa mag-bar pa sila habang may hinihintay na tawag para sa kanilang trabaho. Nagkaroon ng technical problem, mahaba-habang panahon silang dapat maghintay, pinakamalapit ang tinitirhan ng isang hunk actor sa location nila kaya nagdesisyon ang tropa na du’n na lang sila magpalipas ng oras. Kuwento ng source, “Parang ayaw pa nga niya nu’ng una, e, pero ayaw nang lumayo ng mga kasamahan niya para anytime nga namang tawagan sila ng production, mabilis silang makababalik. “So, nasunod ang grupo kahit parang ayaw ng male personality. Pagdating nila sa unit, naloka ang lahat, sabug-sabog ang kanyang mga gamit sa bahay, para siyang pinasok ng mga magnanakaw! “Parang hinalughog ang buong unit niya sa sobrang kalat! Napakarumi pala niya sa tirahan niya, wala siyang pakialam kung saan-saan nakakalat ang mga stuff niya! “Nakatambak sa lababo ang mga pinggan, halatadong matagal nang nandu’n ang mga baso at plates dahil nagtututong na ang mga kinain niya! Napakarumi rin ng CR niya, sabug-sabog din ang mga kagamitan niya sa kuwarto niya! “Nagkakatinginan na lang ang mga co-actors niya. Ano ‘yun? Ang dumi-dumi ng unit niya, gusto na nilang mag-alisan!” napapailing na kuwento ng impormante. Mula nu’n ay hindi na nagtataka ang kanyang mga kasamahan kung nakikita man siyang may karumihan sa katawan. Extension ng kadugyutan niya ang unit niya. Patuloy ng aming source, “Di ba, meron na ngang isang veteran actor na tumawag sa kanya ng Poncing? Napakalayo nu’n sa pangalan niya, pero ang ibig sabihin nu’n, e, sipunin! “Para kasing hindi siya nawawalan ng sipon, singhot siya nang singhot, parang hindi man lang siya makabili ng tissue paper! Marumi kasi siya sa katawan, kahit nga ang mga kuko niya, e, palaging marumi! “Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, patirahin n’yo nga siya sa isang bayan sa bandang South na dating pinagrereynahan ng isang sikat na aktres?” pagtatapos ng aming source.

