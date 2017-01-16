Imelda Schweighart walang ka-class-class na beauty queen; Gabriela epal By Ambet Nabus Bandera



ANG lakas ng loob na magtaray ng dethroned beauty queen (hindi siya nag-resign kundi pinag-resign as Miss Earth) na si Imelda Something. Kunwari pa itong kumampi sa Gabriela para laitin at akusahang “exploiter” ang Miss Universe. Para sa isang bitter at walang ka-class-class na beauty queen kuno, mas magiging kapani-paniwala pa ang advocacy niya sa kababaihan kung never siyang naging banidosa at nuknukan ng arte sa balat niya. Eh, kung makapag-lipstick at mag-inarte sa buhok niya akala mo sikat na artista. Baka sakali kung namundok siya at nakaranas makagat ng mga niknik at magkaroon ng galis, baka sakali pang paniwalaan namin siya na genuine ang saloobin niya for women’s cause noh! Nakakapikon kasi ang mga kuda niya! Kaloka! At hello! Pangatlong beses nang magho-host ang Pilipinas ng Miss Universe at ngayon pa ba tayo sisigaw ng “exploitation” sa panahong ang lahat ay di-pindot na? Ito namang Gabriela, mema (me masabi) lang! Banat nang banat kahit wala na sa lugar!

