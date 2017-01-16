Vice pinaghahandaan na ang Valentine concert sa Araneta

STILL reeling from the mega blockbuster success of “The Super Parental Guardians” which raked in P598 million in the box office, Vice Ganda excitedly announced his Valentine’s Day concert sa Smart Araneta Coliseum on Feb. 14.

“Ikaw ang date ko sa Valentine. Magkita tayo sa Araneta Coliseum,” post niya sa Twitter.

Ito na ang fifth concert ni Vice sa Araneta Coliseum. Ang last niya ay ang “Eh ‘Di Wow!” (2015). ‘Yung I-Vice Ganda Mo Ako Sa Araneta was mounted in 2013. Before that, ang “Eto na! Vice Ganda Todong Sample sa Araneta” was staged in 2011 at ang una niyang concert, “May Nagtxt. ‘Yung Totoo!! Vice Ganda Sa Araneta ay noong 2010.