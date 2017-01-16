Sigaw ng bashers: Kris nakakaawa, may imaginary boyfriend!

“IF ever you still have doubts…@MakuhaKaSaTingin.”

That was Kris Aquino’s caption sa kanyang message photo which read: “I wanted to end it. she never would have looked at me the way she did at him… Indecent Proposal.

Not surprisingly, netizens reacted quite violently sa message na ‘yon ni Kris. Ang dating kasi sa kanila, parang Kris unleashed the assumera in her.

“Oy si ate girl ayaw tlga mawalan ng ganap kahit waley na tlga.”

“Kris is in her 40s na ba? Or 50s? Pero bakit para syang bata. Kung yung mga bata ay may imaginary friend, si Kris mukhang may imaginary boyfriend.”

“May naalala akong kanta ni Lorde, ung Royals. Sabay sabay nating kantahin ang mga linyang… % We don’t care! We’re not caught up in your love affair.%”

“Same thoughts here. Look at sunshine cruz, walang hint binigay sa public during courtship nila. Yan dapat Kris.”

“Same, parang nagpaparinig pero yung pinariringgan niya siguro no clue at all na siya pinatatamaan or if ever man meron dedma lang ung guy, i feel sorry for Kris.”

“TumFACT! or maybe assuming din sya. binibigyan meaning ginagawa sa kanya ng guy. pero dun sa guy wala lang un…hahaha!”

Those were the comments na netizens.

Incidentally, this Holy Week ay bibisitahin ni Kris ang kanyang dream pilgrimage sites. Mag-isa lang daw siyang magta-travel, wala siyang kasamang yaya, hindi niya isasama ang kanyang mga anak na sina Joshua at Bimby at wala rin siyang production assistant na kakarayin sa kanyang pilgrimage tour.

Also on the Queen of Talk, may bagong hairstyle ang TV host. Sa kanyang Instagram video ay ipinakita ni Kris ang paggupit sa kanyang buhok ng kanyang hairdresser.