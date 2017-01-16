Paolo: Gusto ko talagang maging newscaster pero…

PANGARAP pala ng award-winning actor-TV host na si Paolo Ballesteros ang maging newscaster.
Ayon sa Eat Bulaga Dabarakds, gusto niya raw sanang maging tagapagbalita sa TV pero baka raw hindi siya seryosohin ng mga tao, “Gusto ko talagang maging newscaster, pero baka di ako paniwalaan. Ha-hahaha!”
Sa isang TV interview kay Paolo, sinabi niyang marami siyang nakalinyang projects pagkatapos umani ng tagumpay here and abroad ang pelikula niyang “Die Beautiful.”
Natanong si Paolo sa nasabing panayam kung ano pa ang gusto niyang gawin after the success of his MMFF 2016 movie, “Gusto ko talagang mag-perform, gusto ko like sa mga musicals, ganyan.
“Basta gusto ko yung kumakanta. Ang dami ko pang gustong ibigay, so I hope magkaroon pa ng ibang projects for that.
“But siyempre, ang priority ko is Eat Bulaga. Marami ding movies na naka-lineup, but like what I told them, priority ko is Eat Bulaga. So, kailangan work our way around that,” pahayag ni Paolo.
Ibinalita rin ng TV host-comedian na may napili na raw siyang follow-up project after “Die Beautiful” pero bawal pa raw magbigay ng detalye about it.
Ikinuwento rin niya na mas marami na ngayong tumatawag sa kanya ng Trisha dahil sa “Die Beautiful”, “Maraming nakakakilala du’n sa character, e, Trisha, laging tinatawag, Trisha so siguro tumatak talaga sa kanila.”
