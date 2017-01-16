Mocha hanggang September sa MTRCB, hindi raw kukubrahin ang sweldo

TIYAK na para kay Mocha Uson, mahalaga na simulan nang maganda ang working week para may hatid itong positivity sa huling araw nito.

January 9, Lunes, when Mocha was sworn into office bilang bagong miyembro ng MTRCB along with the other appointees sa Palasyo. Bandang hapon, bago sumalang sa Reaksyon sa TV5 ay isiningit niya—upon her insistence—ang pagdalaw sa programang “Cristy Ferminute.”

The purpose of her incidental radio visit was simply to trade warm hellos with its main host, si Tita Cristy Fermin. Of late kasi ay parang twister si Mocha who wrought havoc sa kanyang pagiging kontrobersiyal na naman, hindi pa man siya nauupo sa MTRCB.

Ikalawang pagkakataon na naming makita si Mocha sa bakuran ng TV5, but the second time allowed this writer to know her a bit more, far from the public perception that she’s a mere sexy attraction, a loud-mouthed Duterte supporter and a blog sensation rolled into one.

Pero underneath the veneer of all this, isa siyang sensitive at sensible na babae whose understanding of life in general is as broad as her desire for change.

Sa halos tatlong dekada na namin sa pagsusulat, we’ve seen a myriad of different faces—both masked and unmasked—ng mga artista.

Sweet and cordial up close and personal, iba kapag nakakanti mo sila when you bump into each other again. Either you get a cold shoulder treatment or a dagger look as though you’ve never written anything good about them in the past.

Nakakatuwang malaman that no write-ups—whether good or bad—escape Mocha. At kung pangit man ang mga ‘yon ay nirerespeto niya ang naisulat in much the same way she also needs to be respected anuman ang kanyang take on certain issues.

Hindi ikinakaila ni Mocha that her appointment to the MTRCB was met with howls of protest. Ano raw ba kasi ang kanyang karapatan gayong the primordial argument is that of her group Mocha Girls whose lewd stage performances are unspeakably no different from what she intends to do to curb “soft porn” on TV?

q q q

Hanggang Sept. 30 this year ang effectivity ng kanyang bagong posisyon. Mahaba-habang panahon ‘yon para patunayan ni Mocha na hindi nagkamali ang Duterte administration sa pagkakahirang sa kanya.

Ilang buwan din ‘yon within which Mocha can get back at her detractors at isupalpal sa mga mukha nito na kaya niyang gampanan ang kanyang trabaho. “Prove us wrong,” ang ‘ika nga’y hamon ng mga tulad namin who had prejudged her without giving her a chance.

Hindi rin daw interesado si Mocha sa kanyang honorarium as she will donate it either to the Duterte’s Kitchen or to the DSWD.

Noble as all this may sound, isa ito sa self-imposed challenge na kaabang-abang sa bagong mundo ni Mocha. Kumbaga sa blueprint ng itatayong gusali, Mocha’s words come on sturdy enough to withstand the force of nature.

In the meantime, while Mocha is in hot pursuit of her lofty dream para sa industriya ng pelikula’t telebisyon, ang tinatawag niyang haters—multitudes of them on social media—can enjoy a longer rest period from their favorite pastime: bashing.

Only to replace it with silence of concession and acceptance of the fact that it’s not all lewd stuff that Mocha Uson is made of, after all.