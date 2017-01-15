Veloso dinalaw ng pamilya sa kulungan sa  Indonesia sa kanyang birthday

DINALAW si Mary Jane Veloso ng kanyang pamilya sa kanyang kulungan sa Wirongunan Lembaga prison sa Jogjakarta, Indonesia para makasamang sa kanyang ika-32 kaarawan.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Migrante International na kabilang sa lumipad noong Huwebes papuntang Indonesia ay magulang ni Mary Jane na sina Cesar at Celia at mga anak na sina Mark Daniel at Mark Darren para sa apat na araw na pagbisita.

Isang taon si Mark Daniel, samantalang tatlong buwan lamang si Mark Darren nang maaresto si Mary Jane noong 2010.

“It was a happy reunion for Mary Jane and her family who last saw each other in January 2016. The children clung to their mother making up for all the time that they were separated from their mother not wanting the moment to end,” sabi ni Migrante

Idinagdag ng Migrante na muling iginiit ni Mary Jane na inosente siya sa kaso matapos namang maparusahan ng bitay dahil sa pagpuslit ng heroin sa naturang bansa.

“Mary Jane cheerfully shared her experiences and skills she learned in prison and will use these in the future to help her family,’” ayon pa sa Migrante.