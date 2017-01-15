Bombing suspect nahuli sa Malaysia, ipadeport By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nanawagan ang dalawang kongresista sa agarang pagpapa-deport sa bansa ng isa sa mga suspek sa pambobomba sa Davao City noong Setyembre matapos itong mahuli sa Malaysia noong Nobyembre.

Ayon kay Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon at Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin mahalaga na malitis si Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema, 26, na nahuli sa Kuala Lumpur International Airport noong Nobyembre 24 matapos dumating doon sakay ng Air Asia Flight 891.

“It is imperative that the Philippine government exert efforts to bring the suspect into the country and face Philippine justice in order to show our resolve to pursue and prosecute agents of terror who have attacked Filipinos and our way of life,” ani Biazon.

Batay sa mga ulat, si Sema ay anak ni Muslimin Sema, chairman ng malaking paksyon ng Moro National Liberation Front, at Maguindanao Rep. Bai Sandra Sema.

Sinabi naman ni Villarin na mahalagang gawin ng gobyerno ang lahat upang mapanagot ang mga nasa likod ng pambobomba.

“Philippine authorities should exert all legal avenues for the suspect to be brought back here to face trial,” ani Villarin. “His extradition must be demanded from the Malaysian government which has an obligation to do so as part of a regional effort to curb

terrorism.”

Sinabi naman ni Villarin na dapat ay masiguro na maigagalang din ang karapatan ng isang suspek at masiguro kung ito talaga ang gumawa ng krimen.

Nasawi sa pambobomba ang 15 katao at ikinasugat ng 69 iba pa.

