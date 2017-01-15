Bistek hindi papayagan ang pamimigay ng condom sa QC Inquirer

SINABI ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista na hindi niya papayagan ang pamimigay ng condom sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa lungsod sa harap naman ng nauna nang pahayag ng Department of Health (DOH) na sisimulan na ito ngayong taon.

“We will allow the use of QC public health facilities, but not QC public schools,” sabi Bautista.

Matatandaang sinabi ni Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial na nagkaroon na na ng pilot testing sa Quezon City ang planong planong pamimigay ng condom.

Kinontra naman ito ng Quezon City epidemiology and surveillance unit, sa pagsasabing hindi ito ginawa sa lungsod, taliwas sa pahayag ni Ubial.

