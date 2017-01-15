Duterte hindi dadalo sa inauguration ni Trump Bandera

SINABi ng Palasyo na walang balak dumalo si Pangulong Duterte sa inauguration ni United States (US) President Donald Trump sa Enero 20. Idinagdag ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na tanging ang opisyal na kinatawan ng Pilipinas sa

US ang dadalo sa inauguration ni Trump. “Ang representative po ng Pilipinas sa Trump inaugural ay ang head of mission or ‘yung Ambassador po ng Pilipinas to the United States of America. Customarily, ang head of mission po talaga or ‘yung Ambassador ang representative ng ating bansa. Because this is totally a domestic event, mga Amerikano po talaga ang nandiyan para i-celebrate ‘yung inauguration,” ayon pa kay Andanar. Iginiit pa ni Andanar na hindi naman nakagawian ang pagsama ng presidente ng Pilipinas sa pagsisimula ng termino ng pangulo ng Amerika. “Hindi customary kasi na uma-attend ‘yung mga heads of state sa US inauguration kasi ito ay domestic event [garbled] opisyan” sabi pa ni Andanar.

