John Lloyd wala pa ring balak magpakasal: Life is so short!

NGAYON pa lang ay atat nang mapanood ng Popsters ang reunion movie nina Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz makalipas ang apat na taon. Titled “Dear Future Husband” under Star Cinema to be directed by Thed Boborol, pareho nang excited sina Sarah at Lloydie sa pagsisimula ng kanilang shooting. “Very excited po ako kasi galing din sa bakasyon. Maganda to start the year na magtrabaho ulit,” sey ng girlfriend ni Matteo Guidicelli sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Hindi nga raw niya in-expect na may magandang mangyayari sa career niya sa pagpasok ng Year of the Rooster. “Nagkataon po nu’ng umakyat si Ma’am Charo (Santos-Concio) nu’ng Christmas special, sabi niya ‘O, gagawa pa ba kayo ng movie ni Lloydie?’ Nagulat ako. Siyempre si Ma’am Charo, nakakahiya mag-decline, kaya napaoo po talaga ako!” Sey naman ni John Lloyd, “Matagal-tagal na ‘yung huling pagsasama namin. Kapag tumagal pa, baka hindi na mangyari. Dapat mangyari na siya. Life is short.” Nang matanong kung paano ang gagawin niyang atake sa kanyang role, “Galing sa title mismo ng pelikula na ‘Dear Future Husband’, siyempre darating sa buhay natin na gusto rin natin magkaroon ng sariling pamilya,” tugon ng dalaga. Hirit naman ni JLC, “Ganon?” Baling sa kanya ni Sarah, “Ikaw kaya Lloydie kelan? Ikaw ba Lloydie hindi pa? Ano ba ang mindset mo ngayon?” “I’m forever young,” nakangiting sagot naman ni John Lloyd na halatang umiwas sa topic ng pag-aasawa. Pagpapatuloy ni Lloydie, “Marami pa tayong gustong ma-achieve sa buhay natin since nabalitaan ko na life is short nga daw.” Dugtong pa ng Kapamilya actor, “Meron pa tayong ibang aspiration sa buhay in both personal and work-related. Pero siguro kahit naman anong sabihin ko, siguro ang totoo naman diyan, hindi ko pa nakikita.”

