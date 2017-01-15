Miss New Zealand na half-Pinay dinalaw ang mga kamag-anak sa Urdaneta, Pangasinan

HALF-PINAY pala ang representative ng New Zealand sa Miss Universe 2016 na si Tania Dawson. At nabigyan siya ng chance na mabisita ang kanyang mother’s hometown sa Pangasinan bago siya dumiretso sa Manila.

Nakipag-bonding ang beauty queen/music and drama teacher sa kanyang mga kamag-anak sa Urdaneta Garden Resort. Sabi niya sa kanyang Instagram post, “Before arriving in Manila, I went and saw my family in Pangasinan.”

Ang unang black woman naman na kinoronahang Miss Brazil after 30 years na si Raissa Santana ay enjoy na enjoy sa kanyang paglilibot sa ilang streets ng Manila. Ipinost pa ni Miss Brazil sa kanyang Instagram ang ilan sa kanyang selfie photos with Manila City Hall as her backdrop.

She also posted, “About my day today in Manila! What to say about this awesome, happy, lovely people! Just thank you so much, all my love.”