Dingdong laging nagmamadaling umuwi

WAGAS pa rin ang paghanga ni Dingdong Dantes sa mag-ina niyang sina Marian Rivera at Baby Zia sa tuwing kinukunan niya ng picture ang dalawa. To think na araw-araw na niya kasama ang mag-ina, huh!

“Pag nakikita ko silang terno (ng suot), parang like mother, like daughter talaga. They really look good together.

“Bukod sa pagiging fashionista, ang magandang manahin talaga ay ang pagiging mabuting tao. Friendly siya kapag kaharap ang maraming tao. Nakikipag-communicate siya, kinakawayan ang tao,” sabi ni Dong about kay Zia.

Kaya nga after ng taping ni Dingdong ng Alyas Robin Hood na hindi matibag-tibag sa ratings game ngayon, lagi siyang nagmamadali para makita sina Yan Yan at Zia. Bago matulog, halik ang ginagawad niya sa kanyang anak, huh! At pati kay Marian siyempre!