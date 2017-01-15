Orig at bagong Lira sa Encantadia nagkita na Bandera

HINDI lang mga Sang’gre ng Encantadia 2016 ang nagka-chance na makipag-meet and greet sa dating mga nagsiganap sa roles nila noong 2005. Dahil kahit ang witty at cheerful na si Mikee Quintos, na gumaganap bilang si Lira, nakaharap na ang original Lira na si Jennylyn Mercado. Happiness overload daw ang mga salitang magagamit ni Mikee sa pag-dedescribe niya sa encounter nilang ito ng Ultimate Star. “First time ko siya makita tapos kinukurot ko si Ruru (Madrid). Sabi ko, ‘Ipakilala mo ‘ko , pakilala mo ‘ko!’ Tapos lumapit kami. ‘Hi po,’ sabi ko. Chill pa siya, quiet lang siya. Sabi ko, ‘Puwede pong magpa-picture?’ Pumayag naman siya agad. “Tapos noong sinabi kong pa-picture po sa original na Lira, doon niya na-realize na ay, ‘Oo nga ikaw ‘yung Lira ngayon! Oo nga pala, oo nga noh!’” anang dalaga. Hindi tuloy maiwasang isipin ng mga Kapuso fans na baka sumunod rin sa yapak ng award-winning Kapuso actress si Mikee dahil sa ngayon, well-loved din siya ng viewers—isang bagay na na-achieve rin ni Jen noong unang salang niya sa Encantadia. Well then, ‘yan ang abangan natin.

