Superhero movie nina Karla at Vice tuloy na

MUKHANG tuloy na tuloy na ang pagsasamahang superhero movie ng magkaibigang Karla Estrada at Vice Ganda, ang “Barna.” Ito ang parody ng pinagsamang karakter nina Darna at Barney. Ayon kay Karla, excited na siya para sa proyekto ito dahil matagal na niyang gustong makatrabaho sa pelikula si Vice. “Actually, kanya to, siya ang tumawag sa akin ng Barna. Gusto niya mag-creatives dito kahit libre,” natatawang sabi ni Karla sa isang panayam. “Lahat naman gusto maging superhero, pero nung nalaman ko parang hindi ko na maa-achieve, okay na ako sa Barna. Nakakatawa di ba instead na bato apple yung isusubo! Ha-hahaha! Ako yung totoong Wonder Woman, nabusog lang ako!” chika pa ni Karla Estrada. Balitang makakasama rin dito ni Queen Mother ang anak niyang si Daniel Padilla at ang girlfriend nitong si Kathryn Bernardo, “Oo pwede sila rito dumating, kasi gagayahin ko sila sa ‘Barcelona’, yung sumasayaw ako, yung inaakit ko si ano…” pabiting chika pa ng TV host-singer.

