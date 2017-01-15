Jessy umaasang pakakasalan ni Luis: Pero hindi pa kami engaged!

SUMUSUMPA si Jessy Mendiola na hindi pa sila engaged ni Luis Manzano.
Inamin ni Jessy sa nakaraang episode ng Tonight With Boy Abunda na totoong napag-uusapan na nila ng kanyang boyfriend ang kasal pero hindi pa raw talaga nagpo-propose si Luis.
“No pa po, not yet,” ang mariing pagtanggi ni Jessy tungkol sa engagement issue. Nangako naman ang Kapamilya actress na hindi nila itatago ni Luis sakaling engaged na sila.
Sey pa ni Jessy, pareho naman silang umaasa ni Luis na sila na nga ang itinadhana na magsasama for the rest of their lives, “Aminin na natin na kapag may partner tayo parati nating pinag-uusapan yan. You always hope for the best.”
Sa Fast Talk segment ng programa, maraming kinilig na fans sa mga naging sagot ng dalaga. Sa tanong na, “If you would be stuck with another person for the rest of your life who would it be? Mabilis na sagot ni Jessy, “Luis Manzano.”
Ang most romantic place naman daw sa mundo para sa kanya ay, “Anywhere, basta kasama mo yung mahal mo.” At para kay Jessy, ang pinaka-sexy daw na quality ni Luis ay, “His humor.”
