One-Stop Service Center ng mga OFW’s sa Zamboaga City

MAS marami nang migranteng manggagawa ang makikinabang sa One-Stop Service Center for Overseas Filipino Workers (OSSCO).

Ang pagtatatag ng mga service center ay bilang tugon sa direktiba ni Presidente Rodrigo R. Duterte na ilapit sa mga OFW ang mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan.

May 9,590 migranteng manggagawa ang nakatanggap ng serbisyo mula sa OSSCO nitong mga unang araw ng Enero.

Ang service center ay tumugon sa 8,130 katanungan; nag-proseso ng 6,144 dokumento; nag-isyu ng 4,336 certificates; nagbigay ng 5,900 form; namahagi ng 4,414 information, education, and communication (IEC) material; at tumugon sa 1,309 feedback form.

Nagbigay din ang center ng tulong-legal sa 351 OFW na may problema sa kanilang employer at may suliranin sa kanilang mga dokumento na siyang dahilan kaya hindi sila makabalik ng Pilipinas.

Ang unang OFW one-stop service center ay itinatag ng DOLE at Philippine Overseas Employment Administration noong 15 Agosto 2016 sa POEA Office sa Mandaluyong City.

Kasunod nito, nagtatag din ng mga regional service center sa Manna Mall, San Fernando City, La Union; City Tourism Office, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Baguio Convention Center, Baguio City; Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga; OWWA Regional Office 4A in Calamba City; Robinson’s Place, Puerto Princesa City, Pacific Mall, Legaspi City; SM City, Cebu City; Robinson’s Place, Iloilo City; Robinson’s Place, Bacolod City; DOLE Regional Office No. 8, Tacloban City; Goodwill Center, Zamboanga City; OWWA Regional Office No. 10, Cagayan de Oro City; Butuan City Hall Complex, Butuan City and New City Hall, Koronadal City.

Hinihikayat ang mga Filipino na kasalukuyang nagtatrabaho o nagpaplanong magtrabaho sa ibang bansa na bisitahin ang service center upang matugunan ang kanilang mga suliranin sa empleo mula 8:00 N.U. hanggang 5:00 N.H., Lunes hanggang Biyernes.

layunin din nito na bawasan ang gastusin ng mga OFW dahil ang lahat ng serbisyo ng mga kinauukulang ahensiya ng pamahalaan ay matatagpuan sa iisang lokasyon na lamang.

Ang mga katuwang na ahensiya ng pamahalaan sa OSSCO ay ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Maritime lndustry Authority (MARINA), Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), Philippine Health lnsurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Social Security System (SSS), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), National Bureau lnvestigation (NBI), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Tourism lnfrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), Philippine National Police (PNP), at Bureau of lnternal Revenue (BIR).

Sisinio Cano

Regional Director

Department of Labor and Employment

