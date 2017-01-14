Misteryosong sakit ni Epy Quizon pinagaling ng albularyo

HINDI first time na makatrabaho ni Epy Quizon si direk Dan Villegas.

“Nakatrabaho ko siya noong assistant director pa siya,” say ni Epy who’s cast in “Ilawod”, a horror-suspense that stars Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado, Havery Bautista among others.

“Noong nakatrabaho ko siya as a director naman, ang unang-unang binuksan niya sa amin ni Ian Veneracion ay ‘yung chemistry namin. I know Ian since bata siya, mas bata nga lang ako sa kanya.

Madali lang gumawa ng chemistry pero ‘yung cue ng certain chemistry sa pelikula niya ay pinag-usapan namin.

“Besides him (Ian) being an actor’s director, ang inaabangan ko talaga kasi cinematographer si direk Dan, eh, Ilawod is such a film na marami kaming eksena na sobrang ganda ng area ng pinagsyutingan namin. I just really want to see ‘yung mga shots niya sa pelikula. ‘Yun ang inaabangan ko talaga.

“Hindi ko pa nakikita ‘yung mga inaabangan ko na dapat abangan. Actually, for me, hindi ko pa napapanood ang pelikula. Ang inaabangan ko ay ‘yung composition mismo ng mga eksena kasi given na sa cast na walang problema sa acting, ‘di ba?” say ni Epy.

Since paranormal ang tema ng “Ilawod”, itsinika ni Epy na there are times na nagkakasakit siya.

Sumasakit ang likod niya at lahat na yata ng medical procedures ay nagawa na niya to no avail.

So, kumunsulta siya sa quack doctor at napagaling naman siya. Kaya in a way naniniwala na siya na may mga bagay na totoong nangyayari na mahirap ipaliwanag.