Ian pinakilig agad ang madlang pipol sa pilot ng ‘A Love To Last’ By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AY, sa totoo lang, nakakakilig ang eksena sa Kapamilya series na A Love To Last kung saan kinanta ni Ian Veneracion ang isang Jose Mari Chan classic. Sing-along bar ang lugar at kunwari pa siyang nagpi-play ng guitar sa eksena, habang nasa audience naman si Bea Alonzo na super emote rin matapos lokohin ng kanyang boyfriend. Hindi pa nagkakakilala sa istorya ang karakter nina Bea at Ian, pero may kung anong magic o kilig na agad ang ganu’ng klaseng eksena. Sa totoo lang, very relaxing ang boses ni Ian, hindi nga namin akalain na may timbre pala ang boses niya na may kakaibang kilig! We wish to see more similar scenes in the future sa bagong seryeng ito ng ABS-CBN.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.