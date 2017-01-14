Maxine Medina swerteng-malas sa gaganaping Miss Universe sa Pinas By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AYAW naming magmukhang sobrang nega dahil bet din naming makaiskor ng back-to-back win ang Philippines sa Miss Universe this year. Pero, sa pagdagsa ng mga naggagandahang kandidata mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng mundo, mapapa-hayyyy ka na lang. Tunay namang kay gaganda ng mga kandidata at mukha ring mga palaban gaya ni Maxine Medina na tila lagi na lang binu-boost ang morale at pinaniniwalang kayang-kaya niyang manalo gaya ni Pia Wurtzbach. Well, bakit naman ang hindi di ba? Kontes naman yun at may kaniya-kanyang taste ang mga judges at siyempre may homecourt advantage na si Maxine dahil dito nga sa bansa gaganapin ang Miss U. Siguro lang, hindi pa kami ganu’n kakumbinsido na kering-keri nga nating ipagsigawan sa buong universe na in case manalo si Maxine ay walang magdududang naluto ito. Ha-hahahaha! Suwerteng-malas ngang matatawag si Maxine this early. All we can advise her is just to give us a good show and be the best sample of being a loving and beautiful Pinoy sa tunay na kahulugan nito. Pero sana naman, tantanan na ang mga pralalang dyosang-dyosa siya sa sobrang kagandahan at wala nang mas tatalino pa sa kanya. Hayyyy! Baka kasi ‘yan pa ang ikatalo ng mahal nating kandidata.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.