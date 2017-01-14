AlDub, Gabby, Sunshine, Ryza, Barbie, Mika, Jennylyn, Gil susugod sa Sinulog

ENGRADENG pasabog ang hatid ng GMA Network ngayong unang buwan ng taon dahil ang mga bida ng mga inaabangang Kapuso show ang makikisaya sa Sinulog Festival sa Cebu sa pangunguna ng Phenomenal Loveteam na AlDub nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza!

Mula Jan. 13 hanggang 15, asahan na ang non-stop kilig at saya hatid ng stars ng upcoming series na Destined To Be Yours at My Love From The Star at ng bagong romcom na Meant To Be bilang pasasalamat sa mga manunuod sa patuloy na pagiging number one ng GMA sa buong bansa. Hindi rin pahuhuli ang latest Afternoon Prime drama na Ika-6 na Utos at Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa.

Sinimulan nina Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose at Benjamin Alves—mga bida sa Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa—ang back-to-back Kapuso Mall Shows kahapon sa Gaisano Capital South Colon at The Terraces, Ayala Center para sa pagdiriwang sa kapistahan ng Senyor Santo Niño.

Star-studded din ang Kapuso Mall Shows ngayong araw dahil mga bida naman ng afternoon drama na Ika-6 Na Utos at Meant To Be ang magpapainit ng hapon ng mga Cebuano.

Makiki-party sa Gaisano Capital Island Mall Mactan simula 4 p.m. ang on-screen love triangle nina Gabby Concepcion, Sunshine Dizon at Ryza Cenon. Tiyak namang kikiligin nang husto ang mga manonood dahil kasama rin sa katuwaan ang mga bida ng Meant To Be na sina Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj at Mika dela Cruz.

Magpapatuloy ang kasiyahan kasama ang stars ng dalawang programa sa SM City Cebu ng 6 p.m..

At sa Linggo (Jan. 15), makikiisa naman ang stars ng much-awaited Telebabad series na Destined To Be Yours at My Love From The Star sa Sinulog Festival Grand Parade. Nagbabalik-Cebu ang AlDub para sa promo ng kanilang kauna-unahang GMA primetime series na Destined To Be Yours.

Samantala, makakasama naman ni Ultimate Star na si Jennylyn Mercado si Gil Cuerva—ang kanyang leading man sa My Love From The Star.

Kasama nilang sasakay sa Kapuso Float ang boys ng Meant To Be. Si Mika naman ay makikipagsabayan kina Cecil Quibod-Castro at Yuri ng GMA Cebu sa live coverage ng Sinulog Grand Parade na mapapanood sa GMA TV Cebu.