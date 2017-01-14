Ex-sexy star sinwerte sa buhay, jackpot sa lovelife

THE opposite of the hopeless romantic exist in the popular belief that, “Don’t look for love, love will find you.”

Pero ang kapaniwalaang ito ay sinuway ni Patricia Javier na nagpasiyang pumunta ng Amerika many years ago para hanapin ang makakatuwang na niya sa buhay and build a future with the man she’d end up marrying.

Sa muling pagdalaw ni Patricia sa programang “Cristy Ferminute” with her hubby Dr. Rob Walcher after six months, bahagi ng mahabang panayam sa couple ay kung paanong nagsimula ang kanilang relasyon that led to a blessed marriage.

Sabi nga, in life there are no coincidences. Little did the couple know na ang una pala nilang pagkikita (Patricia was to visit a different chiropractor by appointment) would be the start of what was probably written in the stars for both of them.

Nakakatawang may hatid na kilig ang ibinukong kuwento ni Patricia during her second meeting with Dr. Rob. Humihirit daw kasi ng kiss ang huli, pero tinabla niya. Katwiran ni Patricia, taglay niya ang katangian ng isang dalagang Pilipina for which she earned Dr. Rob’s respect and admiration.

But her feelings betrayed her refusal to Dr. Rob’s “pengeng-kiss” request, pero ito na pala ang idinarasal niyang makatuluyan. Ditto with the charming chiropractor, he was also consumed by the same wishful thinking.

Six months later—whirlwind as the romance may be perceived to be by some puritanical minds—ay nauwi ‘yon sa kasalan. And the rest is a combination of history and pocketbook romance.

Kung sa unang pagbisita ng mag-asawa ay nagsampol si Dr. Rob ng kanyang husay sa pagpapalagutok ng katawan using only his bare hands, their second visit came with literally an ideal “bed partner.” Hindi ‘yon tao na puwedeng makaniig sa gabing malamig, kundi unan.

Pero hindi ordinaryong unan thickly stuffed with either cotton, cloth strips or even sawdust ang tinatawag na chiropractic wellness pillow (exclusively designed by Dr. Rob himself). A washable stuff placed under one’s head, it’s such a relief to one’s neck para maiwasan ang stiffness nito as one wakes up in the morning.

Hindi lang leeg o batok ang napapaginhawa nito, damay pati ang ilang bahagi ng ating likod which we normally complain about in our daily grind.

In these work-related stressful times, it’s being fair to ourselves kung nababantayan natin ang ating kalusugan. Sabi nga, health is wealth.

Hindi nga ba’t madalas nating sabihing mas mabuti na ‘yung wala kang pera kesa magkasakit ka? Having to choose between the two, shouldn’t we go for the first, huwag lang magsabay ang dalawang pesteng sumpang ito?

