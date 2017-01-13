Med rep, 1 pa dakip sa P300K shabu sa Tacloban By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang isang medical representative at kasama niyang lalaki nang makuhaan ng P300,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa buy-bust operation sa Tacloban City Huwebes ng gabi. Nadakip ang medical representative na si Patrick Mariano at kasama niyang si Dicky Villanueva sa tapat ng Tacloban Astrodome sa Brgy. 61, sabi ni Senior Supt. Rolando Bade, direktor ng Tacloban City Police. Una dito, nagsagawa ng buy-bust ang city police at intelligence operatives ng militar, kung saan isang nagpanggap na buyer ang nakabili ng sachet ng hinihinalang shabu kina Mariano at Villanueva. Nang maaresto na ang dalawa’y nakuhaan pa sila ng 16 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, ani Bade. Nakuhaan din ang dalawa ng isang digital na timbangan, itim na pouch, at P200 cash. Kinumpiska rin ng pulisya ang Toyota Vios ng mga suspek. Hinahanda na ang kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law laban sa mga suspek, ani Bade.

