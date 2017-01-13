P3.7-B droga nasamsam sa ‘small time’ pushers

Umabot na sa P3.7 bilyon halaga ng shabu at marijuana na nasa sachet ang nasamsam sa iba-ibang panig ng bansa mula nang umpisahan ang giyera laban sa iligal na droga, ayon sa pulisya kahapon. Nasa 95,000 sachet ng shabu na ang nakumpiska sa 18 rehiyon mula Hulyo 1, 2016 hanggang Enero 12, 2017, ayon kay PNP spokesman Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos. Sa naturang bilang, 8,581 sachet ang nasamsam sa Metro Manila, aniya. Nasa 113,000 sachet naman ng marijuana ang nakumpiska sa 18 rehiyon, at 111,350 sa mga ito ay galing sa Central Luzon, ayon kay Carlos. Di pa kasama sa talaan ng mga nakumpiskang sachet ng shabu at marijuana ang mga nasamsam ng PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. Kaugnay nito, inulat ng PNP na kahapon ay nasa 2,230 drug personality ang napapatay at 44,903 na ang naaresto. Mahigit 1.02 milyon naman ang sumuko sa mga pulis na nagpatupad ng “Oplan Tokhang,” at 75,604 sa mga ito’y pawang mga drug pusher habang ang 948,710 ay pawang mga drug user. Nakapagtala na ng 35 pulis na napatay at 78 na nasugatan sa kampanya, habang ang militar ay may tatlong nasawi at walong nasugatan, ayon sa PNP. (John Roson) – end –

