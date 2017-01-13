Mag-asawang matanda pinatay, ninakawan

Natagpuang nakahandusay at duguan ang mag-asawang matanda sa Maragondon, Cavite, Huwebes ng gabi matapos patayin at pinagnakawan pa umano ng mga di pa kilalang salarin. Kinilala ng pulisya ang mga biktima bilang si Bienvenido Muncal, 70, at misis nitong si Cecilia, 68, isang retiradong guro. Nadiskubre ng mga kaanak na duguan at walang buhay ang mag-asawa sa kanilang bahay sa Brgy. Garita A, dakong alas-6:30. Napansin kasi ng mga kamag-anak na di nakasindi ang ilaw ng tahanan ng mga matanda, na walang ibang kasama sa bahay, sabi ni PO2 Teddy Labampa, imbestigador ng Maragondon Police. “Ang na-notice namin basag ang kanilang mukha, pero wala ang murder weapon doon. Mayroon pa silang parang stab wound at ‘yung lalaki may tali pa sa leeg,” anang pulis nang tanungin kung paano pinaslang ang mag-asawa. Pinaniniwalaan na dalawa o tatlo katao ang nanloob sa bahay ng mga Muncal, ani Labampa. Hinala ng mga kamag-anak, pinagnakawan din ng mga salarin ang mag-asawa at tinangay pa ang baril na nasa bahay. Kapwa retirado na sa kanilang mga trabaho ang mga Muncal, pero may kinikita dahil sa kanilang mga paupahan, ani Labampa. Inaalam pa ng pulisya ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga salarin.

