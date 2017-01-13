Totoy patay sa granada

Nasawi ang 8-anyos na batang lalaki nang aksidente umanong masabugan ng granada sa Banna, Ilocos Norte, Huwebes ng hapon. Natagpuan na lang ng kanyang ama ang bata na nakahandusay sa masukal na bahagi ng Sitio Capangdanan, Brgy. Bomitog, matapos makarinig ng pagsabog, ayon sa ulat ng Ilocos Norte provincial police. Sinabi sa pulisya ng ama ng bata, na dakong ala-1 ay nagpaalam ang anak para dumumi sa dawagan, pero ilang saglit pa lang ang nakaraan ay nakarinig na siya ng pagsabog. Tinungo ng ama ang pinanggalingan ng pagsabog, at nakita na lang doon na nakahandusay ang bata. Natagpuan ng mga rumespondeng pulis ang mga shrapnel at safety lever ng Mk2 hand grenade sa pinangyarihan. Pinaniniwalaan na nahukay ng bata ang granada sa kasukalan at ito’y pinaglaruan kaya sumabog. Sinabi pa sa pulisya ng ama na ang lugar na pinangyarihan ay dating “perimeter rally point” ng New People’s Army, noong marami pang rebelde sa lugar tatlong dekada na ang nakaraan. (John Roson)

