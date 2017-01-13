3 drug suspek patay sa buy-bust By John Roson Bandera

Tatlong hinihinalang drug pusher ang patay sa magkahiwalay na buy-bust operation sa Bulacan Huwebes ng gabi at Biyernes ng umaga. Napatay ang suspek na nakilala sa alyas na “Edor” sa operasyong isinagawa sa NIA Road, Brgy. Bangkal, Malolos City, dakong alas-3:30 ng umaga kahapon, ayon sa ulat ng Bulacan provincial police. Una dito, isang pulis ang “bumili” ng marijuana kay “Edor” at nang magpakilala bilangalagad ng batas ay pinaputukan ng suspek. Dahil dito’y gumanti ng putok ang iba pang operatiba ng pulisya at napatay si “Edor.” Nakuhaan ang suspek ng isang revolver na may dalawa pang bala at dalawang basyo, at isang backpack na may dalawang brick ng hinihinalang marijuana, isang bungkos ng marijuana na nabili sa buy-bust at ang P500 marked money. Dakong alas-9 naman ng gabi Huwebes, napatay ang isang alyas “Tipak” at ang di pa kilalang kasamahan nito sa operasyon sa San Jose Heights, Brgy. Muzon, San Jose De Monte City. Dadakpin na ng mga operatiba sina “Tipak” nang bigla sila umanong paputukan ng mga suspek. Dahil dito’y gumanti ng putok ang mga pulis at napatay ang mga hinihinalang tulak. Nakuhaan ang mga suspek ng isang kalibre-.38 revolver, improvised handgun, siyam na sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, anim pang sachet na may shabu residue, at drug paraphernalia.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.