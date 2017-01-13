Maging malusog at makaiwas sa sakit pinaka inaalala ng mga Pinoy –Pulse Asia INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng Pulse Asia na ang maging malusog at makaiwas sa mga sakit ang pinakamahalagang personal na inaalala ng mga Pinoy. Base sa survey na isinagawa ng Pulse Asia noong Disyembre 6 hanggang 11, 2016, 63 porsiyento ang nagsabi na ang pagiging malusog ang pinaka importante sa mga Pinoy. Samantala, pumangalawa naman ang trabahong may malaking sweldo sa mga personal na ninanais ng mga Filipino, na nakakuha naman ng 44 porsiyento. Parehong nakakuha naman ng 41 porsiyento ang makatapos ng pag-aaral o makapagpaaral at merong sapat na kakainin sa araw-araw. Idinagdag ng Pulse Asia na hindi naman nagbabago ang pinakaimportanteng personal na minimithi ng mga Pinoy taun-taon. “The only significant changes on public opinion regarding this matter was the increase of the concern to avoid being a victim of any serious crime with a rise of eight percent, and the decline of seven percent in schooling concern comparing to December 2015,” ayon pa sa Pulse Asia. Samantala, ang makaiwas na maging biktima ng krimen, magkaroon ng konting ipon, magkaroon ng sariling bahay at lupa ang iba pang ninais ng mga Pinoy.

