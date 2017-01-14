Morenong aktor pinasok na rin ang pambubugaw ng mga artista By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

HULA hoop: Hindi na pala dapat pagtakhan kung sablay man sa kanyang married life ang isang sikat na morenong aktor. Pangunahing linya naman ang pag-arte sa TV at pelikula ay kung bakit pinasok pa niya ang larangan ng pambubugaw, not in the professional sense though. Sa isang pribadong umpukan ay nakatabi namin ang isang may-edad pero matikas pa ring lalaki. Proud niyang ipinakita sa amin ang isang larawan sa kanyang cellphone taken with an actress (na may lahi) na minsan na pala nitong nakaniig. Curious, we asked the still-desirable elderly guy kung paanong naikama niya minsan ang aktres. Nagsilbi palang go-between ang tinutukoy naming aktor na una palang nakadyug sa half-half girlalu. Hiwalay na ang aktor na ‘yon sa kanyang asawang aktres, na nakatagpo na rin ng ibang karelasyon na hiwalay na rin sa misis nito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.