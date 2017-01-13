True ba, Robi Domingo, Gretchen Ho hiwalay na? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MARAMING nagtatanong kung totoo bang hiwalay na raw sina Gretchen Ho at Robi Domingo. Nag-ugat ang isyung ito nang mag-post ang TV host-volleyball player sa kanyang Instagram account ng bago niyang hairstyle. Ang caption na inilagay ng dalaga sa nasabing picture ay: “Readddyyyy???!!!! #newyear #newhair #newlook #newlife. I love you @toniandguyph @benjaminhilado_hair @ctr831!!!!” Ayon sa ilang followers ni Gretchen, baka raw may hugot ang biglang pagpapagupit ng dalaga. Some say na nagmukhang matapang daw ang mukha niya habang may nagkomento naman na para na siyang K-Pop star at anime character. Isang basher naman ang nagsabi na mas gwapo pa raw siya ngayon sa kanyang boyfriend na si Robi.

Pero dahil nga sa ginamit ni Gretchen na “#NewLife” marami ang nag-isip na baka raw hiwalay na sila ni Robi. Tanong pa nga ng isang fan ng dalawa, bakit daw walang picture ang magdyowa noong Christmas at New Year? Ang huling post pa raw ni Gretchen sa IG ng photo kung saan magkasama sila ni Robi ay noon pang Dec. 17.

