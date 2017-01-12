‘Mr. Pastillas’ singer na, may sariling single; pero, nasan na si ‘Pastillas Girl’?

NAG-guest sa weekly entertainment program ng Bandera and Inquirer.net na ShowbizLive si Richard Parojinog, more commonly known as “Mr. Pastillas”, Miyerkules ng gabi.
Bonggang nag-perform si Mr. Pastillas sa program at ipinakita at ipinarinig ang boses through his very first digitally-released pop-love ditty, “Puso”.
Unang nakilala si Chard bilang “Mr. Pastillas” sa “It’s Showtime”, at ngayon ay pinu-push ang bagong chapter ng kanyang buhay showbiz — ang pagkanta.
Sa kanyang guesting, fans were treated to an easy-listening pop-love song with just the right kick of hugot lines to keep listeners hooked.
Bago pa pinasok ni Chard ang pagkanta, siya ay nakilala bilang the other half ng love team na unang nabuo noong mid-2015, with Angelica Yap as “Pastillas Girl”.
Kung matatandaan, ang love team na ito ang siyang ipinangtapat ng “It’s Showtime” sa AlDub ng “Eat Bulaga”.
Nilinaw rin ni Chard na sakabila ng pagiging mag-love team nila ni Angelica, ay hindi naman daw talaga sila naging mag-on. Pero inamin niya na nag-date sila sa loob ng dalawang buwan, pero friends pa rin naman sila hanggang ngayon.
