Bawas singil ng Meralco

May bawas singil ang Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan.

Ayon sa Meralco bababa ng P0.27 kada kiloWatt hour ang singil ngayong Enero bunsod ng pagbaba ng generation charge.

Bababa ng P0.2351 kada kWh ang generation charge, P0.0304 ang buwis at P0.0090 ang iba pang singilin.

Nangangahulugan na bababa ng P54.05 ang babayaran ng kumonsumo ng 200 kWh, P81.09 ang 300 kWh, P108.11 ang 400 kWh at P135.14 ang 500 kWh.

Nagbabantang tumaas ang singil ng Meralco dahil sa maintenance shutdown ng Malampaya gas field kaya kukuha ng mas mahal na panggatong ang mga power plant.

Maaari umanong tumaas ang singil ng P1.20 hanggang P1.40 kada kWh sa buwan ng Marso. Ito ay nangangahulugan ng P200 hanggang P300 pagtaas sa babayaran ng mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh.

