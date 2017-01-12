Japanese PM Abe nasa bansa para sa 2 araw na official visit

NASA bansa si Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe para sa dalawang araw na official visit.Dumating si Abe sa bansa bago mag-alas-3 ng hapon kahapon kung saan siya binigyan ng welcome ceremony sa Malacanang na pinangunahan ni Pangulog Duterte.

“This is the very first official visit to the Philippines of a head of government under this administration. This also demonstrates the shared commitment to further strengthen our important and valued strategic partnership,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang opening statement.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na ang pagbisita sa bansa ni Abe ay karugtong ng kanilang pag-uusap matapos siyang bumisita sa Japan noong Oktubre.

“We can identify ways of building on agreements we have made on a wide range of issues that will benefit both our nations and peoples.

Ngayong araw tutungo si Abe sa Davao City kung saan siya ang kauna-unahang lider na iwe-welcome ni Duterte sa lungsod. (Bella Cariaso)

