Marian waging No. 1 Most Beautiful Filipina Celebrity

MULI na namang nagmarka ang pangalan ng Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera-Dantes sa worldwide news.

Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, ang Sunday PinaSaya host kasi ang nagwaging No. 1 Most Beautiful Filipina Celebrity ng The World Around Us, isang US media organization.

Matatandaang last year, pinangalanan din siya ng isa pang American online-based media organization na Gazette Review bilang pinakamagandang Filipina celebrity. Iba talaga ang beauty ni Yan! No wonder, mas lalo pang nai-in love sa kanya ang asawang si Dingdong Dantes.