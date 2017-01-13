Bea umaming sumugal din sa showbiz career at lovelife By Alex Brosas Bandera

TULAD ng love, nag-risk din si Bea Alonzo sa kanyang career. “Sa career ko I accepted projects na hindi ko alam kung saan ako dadalhin nu’ng panahon na ‘yun. Kahit ‘yung pag-aartista, ‘yung pagpili lang na mag-aartista ako. Nu’ng panahon na ‘yun, hindi ko alam kung may pupuntahan ba ‘tong ginagawa ko. “At hindi naman kami mayaman, so talagang nag-aaksaya ako nu’ng panahon na ‘yun ng effort, ng panahon ng pamilya ko, ng pera na dapat nilalagay namin sa ibang bagay,” say pa ng bida ng A Love To Last sa interview niya kay Boy Abunda recently. About love, inamin ng dalaga na nag-risk din siya and said, “Lahat siguro sa pagmamahal.” Watched the initial episode of A Love To Last. Kuhang-kuha ni Bea ang Batangueño accent ng kanyang character na Andeng. The pilot episode showed Andrea’s family’s excitement dahil pakakasal na ito sa kanyang boyfriend (Jerold Francisco) played by Victor Silayan.

Swak na swak din si Ian Veneracion sa kanyang role bilang rich married guy na super magmahal sa kanyang mga anak na later on mai-involve kay Bea.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.