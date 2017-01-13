KathNiel inokray ng bashers dahil sa English Instagram post

OUT of excitement perhaps, Kathryn Bernardo shared on her Instagram account Daniel Padilla’s inspiring message to her.

It was probably during their recent vacation in Boracay as the photo suggest that they were in a beach.

“And then he looked at me and said, ‘Just stop worrying and relax. You can’t control everything. You just have to train the mind to see the good in every situation.’”

That was Kathryn’s caption sa kanyang IG photo. Ang ganda-ganda ng message na ’yun pero nakakita pa rin ang bashers ng maipipintas kina Kathryn at Daniel.

“Yan mismo sinabi ni Daniel? I doubt. Char.”

“English sero din pala si Daniel. Akala Ko Hinde kase parang hirap Sya mag deliver Ng lines sa English. Good for him Napa practice Nya daily Sa casual conversations para carry Na Nya lalo pag Sa show.”

“English talaga? Baka naman quotes lang yan sa isang libro o movie tas echos lang ni girl na sinabi ni DJP? Teka magoogle nga. Hahahaha.”

‘Yan ang aria ng mga basher.

To the rescue naman ang fans sa mga negatrons as one said, “Oh eh di sabihin nyo kung saang book yan ng mapatunayan nyong copy paste. anong title ng book? sinong author? Ngayon kung wala kayong mahanap, shut up na lang kayo.”

“Alam na mga inggiters kahit sabaw maipush lang hanap kayo sarili nyong Daniel baka matahimik kayo.”