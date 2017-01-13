Sigaw ng Aldub Fans: Naaawa na kami kay Maine, masyado na siyang nababastos!!!

SEF Cadayona seemingly took a swipe at his bashers.

Of late, puro paninira kasi ang inabot ng binata dahil sa pagkaka-link nito kay Maine Mendoza. It didn’t help that he was romantically-involved with starlet Andrea Torres. Parang pinalabas ng bashers na inayawan niya si Andrea in favour of Maine.

On his recent Twitter post, Sef has asked his fans not to believe in “false rumors.”

“False rumors is something not to ponder upon. If you cant do it for me, at least respect those other people involved. God Bless.”

That was his cryptic post. Was his linking to Maine the false rumor he was referring to? Or was it his separation with Andrea ang kanyang tinutukoy.

Fans who read his aria on Twitter had varied reaction.

“Nakakaasar ka naman, naghintay kapa ng 2 linggo bago sumagot,” said one fan.

“He is not aware of what is happening around? @sefcadayona,” depensa naman ng isang guy.

“#ALDUBLivePositivity chismis & issues are not easiLy catch-UP. Respect?” say ng isa pang supporter.

Hindi naman makapaniwala ang isang fan who said, “In the world that he’s living in? …. Hmmm… Ok.”

“Thnx bro @sefcadayona YAAN mo pg may namBASH syo dhil dito s TWEETmoYARI s AKIN, Naawa ksi kmi ky M masyado nla BNABASTOS #ALDUBLivePositivity,” one fan said.

“Not for one second did we believe. But thanks na rin for being man enough to speak up!” papuri naman ng isang guy kay Sef.

“Ayaaaan na. madikit kasi may relasyon agad eh. bat si A hinalikan si M pero coworkers lang tingin nyo,” wailed one fan.

“Anjan na lahat sa harapan ayaw pa ring i link sa isa’t isa? #ALDUBLivePositivity,” say ng isa pang tagahanga.

We think that Sef would have been sincere if he addressed the issue pronto. At sana diniretso na niya ang kanyang message, hindi ‘yung nagpamisteryoso pa siya.